When Saquon Barkley suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 8 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Barkley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Barkley has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 284 yards (71 per game), with one touchdown.

Barkley has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Barkley has one rushing TD in four games.

In two of four games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1

Rep Saquon Barkley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.