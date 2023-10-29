New York Jets receiver Tyler Conklin will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 214.1 per game.

Conklin has hauled in 20 balls (on 27 targets) for 227 yards (37.8 per game) this season.

Conklin vs. the Giants

Conklin vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 214.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense ranks 10th in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jets Player Previews

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Conklin has been targeted on 27 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (14.8% target share).

He has 227 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 41st in league play with 8.4 yards per target.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Conklin (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

