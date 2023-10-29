Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown when the New York Jets and the New York Giants play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Conklin has reeled in 20 passes on 27 targets for 227 yards, averaging 37.8 yards per game.

Conklin, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0

