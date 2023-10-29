New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be up against the New York Jets and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Taylor has tallied 571 passing yards (114.2 per game) and a 66.2% completion rate this season, throwing for two TDs with zero INTs. With 65 yards on 17 attempts, Taylor also has chipped in via the run.

Taylor vs. the Jets

Taylor vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 158 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 158 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Jets have given up six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Jets this season.

The Jets give up 216.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jets have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Giants Player Previews

Tyrod Taylor Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 186.5 (-115)

186.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Taylor Passing Insights

The Giants pass on 54.9% of their plays and run on 45.1%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

Taylor is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt this year (571 yards on 80 attempts).

Taylor has thrown for a touchdown in one of five games this year, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (28.6% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

Taylor has passed six times out of his 80 total attempts while in the red zone (12.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Tyrod Taylor Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in two opportunities this season.

In five games this season, Taylor has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two carries in the red zone (6.9% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-29 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-36 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 9-for-12 / 86 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 0-for-1 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 2-for-2 / 6 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

