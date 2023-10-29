With the New York Giants squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyrod Taylor a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Taylor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyrod Taylor score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has 65 rushing yards on 17 carries (13 yards per game).

Taylor does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

Tyrod Taylor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 12 86 0 0 3 14 0 Week 6 @Bills 24 36 200 0 0 5 24 0 Week 7 Commanders 18 29 279 2 0 8 25 0

Rep Tyrod Taylor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.