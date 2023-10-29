Will Tyrod Taylor Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 8?
With the New York Giants squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyrod Taylor a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Tyrod Taylor score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Taylor has 65 rushing yards on 17 carries (13 yards per game).
- Taylor does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.
Tyrod Taylor Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|9
|12
|86
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|36
|200
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|18
|29
|279
|2
|0
|8
|25
|0
