Who has the edge at quarterback when Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (3-3) match up with Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Taylor this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrod Taylor vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Tyrod Taylor 2023 Stats Zach Wilson 5 Games Played 6 66.3% Completion % 60.4% 571 (114.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,097 (182.8) 2 Touchdowns 4 0 Interceptions 5 65 (13.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 98 (16.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 185.5 yards

: Over/Under 185.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 119 points allowed (19.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 1,300 total passing yards allowed (216.7 allowed per game). It also ranks 10th in passing TDs allowed (eight).

Against the run, the Jets have given up 811 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

Defensively, New York is fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 36.8%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 30th at 46.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Jets and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 198.5 yards

: Over/Under 198.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Giants Defensive Stats

This season, the Jets' defense has been producing, as it ranks ninth in the league with 19.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 12th with 2,111 total yards allowed (351.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,300 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 10th with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Jets have allowed 811 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, New York is 30th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 46.5%. It is fourth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 36.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.