Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 8 contest against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Robinson's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Robinson has been targeted 27 times and has 23 catches for 163 yards (7.1 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for eight yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darren Waller (LP/hamstring): 35 Rec; 380 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 23 163 88 0 7.1

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0

