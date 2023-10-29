Will Wan'Dale Robinson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 8 contest against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Robinson's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Robinson has been targeted 27 times and has 23 catches for 163 yards (7.1 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for eight yards.
Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darren Waller (LP/hamstring): 35 Rec; 380 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|23
|163
|88
|0
|7.1
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@49ers
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|6
|5
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|8
|8
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|2
|1
|22
|0
