Wan'Dale Robinson will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Giants take on the New York Jets in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Robinson has hauled in 23 catches for 163 yards this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 27 occasions, and averages 32.6 yards receiving.

Robinson vs. the Jets

Robinson vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is giving up 216.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Jets have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Robinson has 11.7% of his team's target share (27 targets on 231 passing attempts).

He has 163 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 109th in league play with six yards per target.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

