Will Wan'Dale Robinson cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has racked up 163 yards receiving on 23 catches this year, averaging 32.6 yards per game.

Having played five games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0

Rep Wan'Dale Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.