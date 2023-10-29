Zach Wilson will be up against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the New York Giants in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Wilson leads New York with 1,097 passing yards (182.8 per game) and a 60.4% completion percentage (110-for-182). Wilson has tallied four TD passes and five interceptions. With his legs, Wilson has tacked on 98 yards on 19 carries, averaging 16.3 yards rushing per game.

Wilson vs. the Giants

Wilson vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Giants have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has given up two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Giants give up 214.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense ranks 10th in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Jets Player Previews

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-105)

195.5 (-105) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has topped his passing yards prop total once in five chances.

The Jets have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

With 182 attempts for 1,097 passing yards, Wilson is 28th in NFL action with 6 yards per attempt.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in three of six games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 57.1% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Wilson has passed 21 times out of his 182 total attempts while in the red zone (47.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the rushing yards over in four of five opportunities (80.0%).

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this season in six games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (8.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-33 / 186 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 19-for-26 / 199 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-39 / 245 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 18-for-36 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 12-for-27 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 5 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

