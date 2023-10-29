Will Zach Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 8?
Should you wager on Zach Wilson getting into the end zone in the New York Jets' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player?
Will Zach Wilson score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has 98 yards on 19 carries (16.3 ypg).
- Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in six games.
Zach Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
