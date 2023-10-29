Should you wager on Zach Wilson getting into the end zone in the New York Jets' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Zach Wilson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 98 yards on 19 carries (16.3 ypg).

Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in six games.

Zach Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 14 21 140 1 1 4 6 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 12 27 170 1 3 5 36 0 Week 3 Patriots 18 36 157 0 0 1 1 0 Week 4 Chiefs 28 39 245 2 0 2 14 0 Week 5 @Broncos 19 26 199 0 1 3 26 0 Week 6 Eagles 19 33 186 0 0 4 15 0

