The focus will be on QBs Zach Wilson and Tyrod Taylor when the New York Jets (3-3) and New York Giants (2-5) clash on October 29. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Wilson this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Wilson vs. Tyrod Taylor Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Tyrod Taylor 6 Games Played 5 60.4% Completion % 66.3% 1,097 (182.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 571 (114.2) 4 Touchdowns 2 5 Interceptions 0 98 (16.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 65 (13) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 198.5 yards

: Over/Under 198.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Giants Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by surrendering 24.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in the NFL with 351.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has allowed 1,499 passing yards this season, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 10th in the NFL with eight.

Against the run, the Giants are having trouble this season, with 961 rushing yards allowed (30th in NFL). They rank 30th with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York is 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.2%. It is 21st in red-zone efficiency allowed at 58.3%.

Who comes out on top when the Jets and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 185.5 yards

: Over/Under 185.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 24th in the league with 24.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 26th with 2,460 total yards allowed (351.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 18th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,499 (214.1 per game).

Against the run, the Giants' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 961 rushing yards allowed (137.3 per game).

On defense, New York ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 58.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 13th at 37.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.