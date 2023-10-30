Can we expect Adam Fox finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Fox's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

