The New York Rangers, Adam Fox among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Fox has averaged 22:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In three of eight games this year, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Fox has a point in seven games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Fox has posted an assist in a game six times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Fox goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Fox having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are allowing 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

