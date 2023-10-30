Should you wager on Alexis Lafreniere to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Lafreniere averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 36.4%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

