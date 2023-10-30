In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Artemi Panarin to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Panarin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

Panarin averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

