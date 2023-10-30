Artemi Panarin will be in action when the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Panarin in that upcoming Rangers-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Panarin has netted a goal in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Panarin has recorded a point in all eight games he's played this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Panarin has an assist in seven of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

