The Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-120 loss against the Mavericks, Simmons put up 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Simmons' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-135)

Over 7.5 (-135) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-132)

Over 8.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 46.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Ben Simmons vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 19 2 3 2 0 0 0

