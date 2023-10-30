Cameron Thomas will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

In his last action, a 125-120 loss to the Mavericks, Thomas put up 30 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we look at Thomas' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-189)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last year, allowing 46.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 12/31/2022 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 12/7/2022 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 11/5/2022 29 21 4 4 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.