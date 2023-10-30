Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets meet at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Prop bets for Kreider are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Chris Kreider vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Kreider has netted a goal in a game four times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Kreider has registered a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kreider has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Kreider has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

