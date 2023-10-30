The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 125-120 loss to the Mavericks, Finney-Smith tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we look at Finney-Smith's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds per game last season, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Hornets conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 33 5 7 2 1 2 0

