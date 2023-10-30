When the New York Rangers play the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Erik Gustafsson find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

