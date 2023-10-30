The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Filip Chytil find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Chytil score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Chytil stats and insights

Chytil is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

