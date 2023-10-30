Filip Chytil and the New York Rangers will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Chytil are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Chytil vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chytil Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Chytil has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:18 on the ice per game.

Chytil has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

Chytil has a point in three of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Chytil has had an assist in a game three times this season over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Chytil has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Chytil has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Chytil Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 6 Points 0 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.