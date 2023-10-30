On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jacob Trouba going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

