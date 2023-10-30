On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Kaapo Kakko going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Kakko stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Kakko scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Kakko has zero points on the power play.

Kakko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

