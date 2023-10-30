Should you bet on Mika Zibanejad to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Jets?

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

On the power play, Zibanejad has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

