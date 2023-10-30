Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:14 on the ice per game.

Zibanejad has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of eight games this year, Zibanejad has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zibanejad has an assist in four of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

