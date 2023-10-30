The Brooklyn Nets, with Mikal Bridges, face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-120 loss to the Mavericks (his most recent action) Bridges posted 18 points.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-122)

Over 25.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, allowing 46.2 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 41 33 8 2 2 1 0 1/24/2023 30 18 2 3 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.