On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-1.5) 228.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game last season (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential.

The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season with a -512 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in the NBA) and allowed 117.2 per outing (22nd in the league).

The teams combined to score 224.4 points per contest last season, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams allowed 229.7 points per contest last year, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Brooklyn compiled a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.

Charlotte put together a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +12500 +5000 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.