Nets vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-1.5)
|228.5
|-120
|+100
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Nets put up 113.4 points per game last season (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential.
- The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season with a -512 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in the NBA) and allowed 117.2 per outing (22nd in the league).
- The teams combined to score 224.4 points per contest last season, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allowed 229.7 points per contest last year, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Brooklyn compiled a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.
- Charlotte put together a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.
Nets and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Hornets
|+50000
|+25000
|-
