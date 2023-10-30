The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Nets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 114 - Nets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 1.5)

Hornets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-0.2)

Hornets (-0.2) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets were 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5) last year.

Brooklyn was the third-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.5) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.1) last year.

Last season the Nets were ranked 13th in the league in assists with 25.5 per game.

Brooklyn committed 12.9 turnovers per game last year and forced 13 per game, ranking 11th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

Last season, the Nets were ninth in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

