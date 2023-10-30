Nets vs. Hornets October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Spectrum Center, face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.
Nets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Ben Simmons put up 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Per game, Terry Rozier provided points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Per game, P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.
- Nick Richards' numbers last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.
Nets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hornets
|Nets
|111.0
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|33.0%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
