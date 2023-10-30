The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Spectrum Center, face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Information

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ben Simmons put up 6.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists.

Hornets Players to Watch

Per game, Terry Rozier provided points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Nick Richards' numbers last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Nets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Nets 111.0 Points Avg. 113.4 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 48.7% 33.0% Three Point % 37.8%

