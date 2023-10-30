The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -1.5 228.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games last season, Brooklyn and its opponents scored more than 228.5 total points.

Brooklyn games had an average of 225.9 points last season, 2.6 less than this game's over/under.

Brooklyn covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Brooklyn won 30 of the 43 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (69.8%).

The Nets had a record of 30-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (69.8%).

The Nets have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets did a better job covering the spread in away games (23-18-0) than they did in home games (20-21-0) last year.

In terms of point totals, the Nets hit the over less consistently at home last season, as they exceeded the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). On the road, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Last season the 113.4 points per game the Nets averaged were just 3.8 fewer points than the Hornets conceded (117.2).

When Brooklyn scored more than 117.2 points, it was 21-9 versus the spread and 23-7 overall.

Nets vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Hornets 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 111 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 21-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-11 23-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 27-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 31-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-11

