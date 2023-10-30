Nets vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - October 30
Ahead of a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (1-1), the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 at Spectrum Center.
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|7.0
|4.0
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|12.0
|5.0
|3.0
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and YES
Nets vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-1.5
|228.5
