Ahead of a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (1-1), the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 at Spectrum Center.

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot Nicolas Claxton C Out Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0 Cameron Johnson PF Out Calf 12.0 5.0 3.0

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and YES

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -1.5 228.5

