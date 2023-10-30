How to Watch the Nets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-1) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- Brooklyn had a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Nets were the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets ranked ninth.
- Last year, the 113.4 points per game the Nets put up were only 3.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (117.2).
- Brooklyn had a 23-7 record last season when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Nets put up 0.7 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.7).
- When playing at home, Brooklyn gave up five fewer points per game (110) than away from home (115).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Nets performed better in home games last year, sinking 13.1 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Johnson
|Out
|Calf
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
