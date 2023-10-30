The Charlotte Hornets (1-1) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2023.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Brooklyn had a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Nets were the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets ranked ninth.

Last year, the 113.4 points per game the Nets put up were only 3.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (117.2).

Brooklyn had a 23-7 record last season when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Nets put up 0.7 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.7).

When playing at home, Brooklyn gave up five fewer points per game (110) than away from home (115).

Looking at three-pointers, the Nets performed better in home games last year, sinking 13.1 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

