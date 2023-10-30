As they gear up to square off against the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) on Monday, October 30 at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers (6-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +9.

Jets Season Insights

With 27 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

Winnipeg has conceded 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.