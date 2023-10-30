How to Watch the Rangers vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (6-2) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Rangers and Jets meet on ESPN+ and MSG.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs Jets Additional Info
|Rangers vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Jets Prediction
|Rangers vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Jets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 16 total goals (just two per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 16th in the NHL with 25 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 16 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 25 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|8
|4
|8
|12
|3
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|8
|3
|7
|10
|4
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|8
|1
|7
|8
|5
|4
|49.2%
|Chris Kreider
|8
|5
|2
|7
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Chytil
|8
|0
|6
|6
|2
|3
|49%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets allow 3.4 goals per game (27 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Jets' 27 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 25 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (27 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joshua Morrissey
|8
|1
|6
|7
|9
|6
|-
|Kyle Connor
|8
|5
|2
|7
|4
|6
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|8
|4
|3
|7
|3
|4
|52.7%
|Mason Appleton
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Adam Lowry
|8
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|52%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.