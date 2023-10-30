The New York Rangers (6-2) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Rangers and Jets meet on ESPN+ and MSG.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 16 total goals (just two per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 16th in the NHL with 25 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 16 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 8 4 8 12 3 1 0% Adam Fox 8 3 7 10 4 3 - Mika Zibanejad 8 1 7 8 5 4 49.2% Chris Kreider 8 5 2 7 3 3 33.3% Filip Chytil 8 0 6 6 2 3 49%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 3.4 goals per game (27 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Jets' 27 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 25 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players