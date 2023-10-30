Monday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the New York Rangers (6-2) and the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Rangers are -125 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Jets (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

Rangers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Rangers vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 5.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers vs. Jets Betting Trends

In three games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Rangers have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (6-2).

This season the Jets have one wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, New York has compiled a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

