The New York Rangers (6-2) hit the road to play the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers have won four straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Monday's game.

Rangers vs. Jets Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)

Rangers (-125) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Jets Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (6-2 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have required overtime.

New York has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they lost.

New York has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals six times, and are 5-1-0 in those games (to register 10 points).

In the five games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 12th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 25th 28.5 Shots 33.6 6th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 29.5 11th 2nd 34.48% Power Play % 12.9% 24th 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.