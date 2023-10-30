Rangers vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The New York Rangers (6-2) hit the road to play the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers have won four straight games.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Monday's game.
Rangers vs. Jets Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Jets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Rangers vs Jets Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (6-2 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have required overtime.
- New York has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they lost.
- New York has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Rangers have scored three or more goals six times, and are 5-1-0 in those games (to register 10 points).
- In the five games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).
- In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|15th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|12th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|24th
|25th
|28.5
|Shots
|33.6
|6th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|11th
|2nd
|34.48%
|Power Play %
|12.9%
|24th
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.41%
|27th
Rangers vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
