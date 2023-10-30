The New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Rangers vs. Jets Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, collecting 12 points in eight games.

Adam Fox has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Mika Zibanejad has posted one goal and seven assists for New York.

Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.4 goals against average) and recorded 56 saves with a .982% save percentage (second-best in league).

Jets Players to Watch

Appleton is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with seven points this season, as he has put up three goals and four assists in eight games.

With seven total points (0.9 per game), including one goal and six assists through eight contests, Joshua Morrissey is crucial for Winnipeg's offense.

This season, Kyle Connor has five goals and two assists for New York.

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 0-1-1 this season, collecting 48 saves and allowing seven goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .873 save percentage (58th in the league).

Rangers vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 25th 28.5 Shots 33.6 6th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 29.5 11th 2nd 34.48% Power Play % 12.9% 24th 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 27th

