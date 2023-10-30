Rangers vs. Jets October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Rangers vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-125)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG
Rangers Players to Watch
- Panarin has been vital to New York this season, collecting 12 points in eight games.
- Adam Fox has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
- Mika Zibanejad has posted one goal and seven assists for New York.
- Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.4 goals against average) and recorded 56 saves with a .982% save percentage (second-best in league).
Jets Players to Watch
- Appleton is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with seven points this season, as he has put up three goals and four assists in eight games.
- With seven total points (0.9 per game), including one goal and six assists through eight contests, Joshua Morrissey is crucial for Winnipeg's offense.
- This season, Kyle Connor has five goals and two assists for New York.
- In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 0-1-1 this season, collecting 48 saves and allowing seven goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .873 save percentage (58th in the league).
Rangers vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|15th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|13th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|25th
|28.5
|Shots
|33.6
|6th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|11th
|2nd
|34.48%
|Power Play %
|12.9%
|24th
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.41%
|27th
