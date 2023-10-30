The New York Rangers (6-2) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

Rangers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

New York is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

New York and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in three of eight games this season.

Rangers vs Jets Additional Info

Rangers vs. Jets Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 25 (16th) Goals 27 (12th) 16 (3rd) Goals Allowed 27 (22nd) 10 (3rd) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 5 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (22nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers offense's 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Rangers have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 16 (only two per game).

With a +9 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

