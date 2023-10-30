Rangers vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (6-2) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.
Rangers vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- New York is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- New York and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in three of eight games this season.
Rangers vs Jets Additional Info
Rangers vs. Jets Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|25 (16th)
|Goals
|27 (12th)
|16 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|27 (22nd)
|10 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (21st)
|5 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (22nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers offense's 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 16 (only two per game).
- With a +9 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
