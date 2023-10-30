Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Jets on October 30, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin and others when the New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 12 points. He has four goals and eight assists this season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Adam Fox is another of New York's most productive contributors through eight games, with three goals and seven assists.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Mika Zibanejad has scored one goal and added seven assists through eight games for New York.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Joshua Morrissey has scored seven total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and six assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
