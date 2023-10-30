Oddsmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin and others when the New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rangers vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 12 points. He has four goals and eight assists this season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 4

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Adam Fox is another of New York's most productive contributors through eight games, with three goals and seven assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 19 1 0 1 2

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Mika Zibanejad has scored one goal and added seven assists through eight games for New York.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 28 1 2 3 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 24 0 0 0 5 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Joshua Morrissey has scored seven total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and six assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

