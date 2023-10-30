Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dinwiddie put up 23 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-120 loss against the Mavericks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dinwiddie's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-122)

Over 16.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets conceded 46.2 rebounds per contest last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 39 24 8 8 3 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.