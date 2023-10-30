Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. If you'd like to wager on Trocheck's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 19:03 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of eight games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Trocheck has a point in four games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of eight games this season, Trocheck has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Trocheck has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.