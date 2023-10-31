According to our computer model, the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Buffalo Bulls when the two teams match up at The Glass Bowl on Tuesday, October 31, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Buffalo vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+15.5) Toss Up (52.5) Toledo 33, Buffalo 19

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread.

Bulls games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average over/under in Buffalo games this season is 0.9 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rockets an 87.5% chance to win.

The Rockets have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Toledo is winless against the spread when it has played as 15.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

Out of seven Rockets games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 2.1 more than the average point total for Toledo games this season.

Bulls vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.9 20.1 44 21 25.8 19.3 Buffalo 25.9 28.9 28.8 33 23 24.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.