The Toledo Rockets (7-1) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) square off on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a clash of MAC foes.

Toledo is compiling 441.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 31st in the FBS. On defense, the Rockets rank 29th, giving up 332.5 yards per game. Buffalo is posting 25.9 points per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.9 points per game (96th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Buffalo vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Buffalo Toledo 324 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.6 (34th) 390.1 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.5 (30th) 127.8 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (3rd) 196.3 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (91st) 11 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (66th) 13 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (33rd)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,532 yards (191.5 ypg) while completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 372 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 20 catches, totaling 160 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Mike Washington has rushed for 312 yards on 74 carries with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson leads his team with 298 receiving yards on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has totaled 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Cole Harrity has racked up 253 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,419 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 472 yards (59 ypg) on 82 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 865 rushing yards on 124 carries with eight touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 398 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 196 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

