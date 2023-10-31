Buffalo vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 31
The Toledo Rockets (7-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Bulls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Buffalo matchup.
Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Buffalo vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-15.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-15.5)
|52.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Buffalo has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Toledo has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
