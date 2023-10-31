The Toledo Rockets (7-1) host the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Buffalo is a 15.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the outing.

Toledo is averaging 441.6 yards per game on offense this year (31st in the FBS), and is giving up 332.5 yards per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. Buffalo is compiling 25.9 points per game on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.9 points per game (96th-ranked) on defense.

Buffalo vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Venue: The Glass Bowl

TV Channel: ESPN2

Toledo vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -15.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Buffalo Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulls are accumulating 308 yards per game (-91-worst in college football) and conceding 273 (19th-best), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Bulls are scoring 25 points per game in their past three games (third-worst in college football), and conceding 14.3 per game (23rd-best).

Buffalo is -70-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (166 per game), and 26th in passing yards allowed (145).

The Bulls are -6-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (142), and 94th in rushing yards allowed (128).

The Bulls have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

Buffalo has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Buffalo games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season, Buffalo has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,532 yards (191.5 yards per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 90 times for 372 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has run for 312 yards across 74 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson leads his team with 298 receiving yards on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has totaled 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Cole Harrity's 43 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Max Michel has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 20 tackles.

Devin Grant has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 39 tackles, two TFL, and four interceptions so far.

