Donte DiVincenzo plus his New York Knicks teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

DiVincenzo had five points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 96-87 loss versus the Pelicans.

Let's break down the prop bets available for DiVincenzo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the NBA in that category.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per game last year (best in the league).

Conceding 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 35 17 6 4 3 0 4 11/11/2022 16 0 1 3 0 0 0

