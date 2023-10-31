The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Quickley totaled 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 96-87 loss versus the Pelicans.

Below we will look at Quickley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 29 19 2 1 3 0 0 4/23/2023 19 0 2 1 0 0 0 4/21/2023 23 11 1 2 2 0 0 4/18/2023 23 12 1 1 1 0 2 4/15/2023 24 3 3 2 0 0 0 3/31/2023 30 14 4 4 2 0 1 1/24/2023 27 9 5 6 1 0 1 12/4/2022 24 12 5 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 19 7 3 3 1 0 0

