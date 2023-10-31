Immanuel Quickley NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - October 31
The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
Below we will look at Quickley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)
Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.
- Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.
- The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).
- The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.
Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|29
|19
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|19
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/21/2023
|23
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4/18/2023
|23
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/15/2023
|24
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|30
|14
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|27
|9
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|12/4/2022
|24
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10/30/2022
|19
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
